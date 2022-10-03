Kathleen Marie Wright

Kathleen Marie Wright, 78, of Kulm, ND, passed away on September 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Pierre, SD, with Father Joseph Holzhauser officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Pierre.

