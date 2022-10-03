Kathleen Marie Wright, 78, of Kulm, ND, passed away on September 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Pierre, SD, with Father Joseph Holzhauser officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Pierre.
Kathleen was born on February 11, 1944, in Pierre, SD, and was the daughter of Mildred (Donovan) and Robert Wright. She graduated from T.F. Riggs High School, then went on to Rapid City School of business, earning a secretarial degree.
Kathleen worked as a secretary for the SD Division of Motor Vehicles in Pierre, SD, and retired after 30 years of service. She lived in Pierre until 2015 when she moved to Kulm, ND, to be closer to her sister. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her sister, Mary, and her nieces and nephews. She spent time every summer visiting the farm and especially loved horses and cats. "Kate," as she was fondly called by those who loved her, was an avid book lover and read right up until her passing.
While living in Pierre, Kathleen was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Remaining to cherish Kathleen's memory are her sister, Mary Gilbert (Richard), and her brother, John Wright (Donna) of Sioux Falls, SD; her nieces, Ann Wolf (Kenneth) of Kulm, ND, Sarah Hatch (Michael) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Rachel Block (Collin) of Sioux Falls, SD; nephews, Michael Gilbert (Tarina) of Choctaw Oklahoma, Gary Gilbert (Marji) of Rawlins, WY; three great-nieces; six great-nephews; and one great-great niece.
Preceding Kathleen in death were her parents, Mildred (Donovan) and Robert Wright.
