Kathryn A. Larson, 78

Kathryn A. Larson, age 78, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls having been diagnosed with cancer in December.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with visitation also on Friday from 12:30 - 2:00 PM with Graveside Services at Graceland Cemetery, Madison, at 3:45 p.m.. Those attending services are encouraged to wear a mask. For a link to livestream services, please visit georgeboom.com
Kathryn Ann Wagner was born in Madison, SD, June 29, 1942, the second daughter of Clifford and Effie Wagner who farmed west of Junius; she joined her sister Carolyn. Kathy attended grade school in Junius and high school at General Beadle High School in Madison, graduating in 1960. She attended SDSU for one year, leaving to work at Prostrollo Chevrolet in Madison for seven years.
She married James P. (Jim) Larson, Madison, and continued working at Prostrollo’s until becoming a full-time mother to daughters Amy and Kara. They celebrated being married 54 years on June 18.
They lived in Madison, Pierre, Salem and then returned to Pierre in 1972 before moving to Sioux Falls in 1994. While in Pierre, Kathy worked in insurance and real estate before joining the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for 16 years, retiring when they moved to Sioux Falls.
Living in Sioux Falls allowed her to provide support for her parents, then living in Madison, and eventually move them to Sioux Falls for additional care. She was the ultimate caregiver helping care for her parents, her sister and her own family as well as volunteering at Sioux Valley Hospital and Children’s Care Hospital and School and her church, Southern Hills.
In her youth she was a member of the Winfred Congregational Church, while in Madison the First United Methodist Church, in Pierre the First United Methodist Church and in Sioux Falls Southern Hills Church, where she often volunteered.
Kathy is survived by her husband, James P. (Jim) Larson, Sioux Falls; daughter Amy (Steve) Hughes, Pierre, and their children Tyler (fiancé, Carly Niemann), both of Rapid City; Brandon and Elli Hughes; her daughter Kara (Bruce) Zirpel, Elkhorn, NE, and their children Brenna Zirpel, Sioux Falls, and Brock Zirpel, Elkhorn. Also numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Effie Wagner, sister Carolyn Wagner Minkler, brother-in-law Bruce Minkler, and their son Mark Clifford Minkler who died at birth.
