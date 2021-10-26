Kathryn Elizabeth Bellander, age 69, of Pierre South Dakota passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Moose Lodge #1813. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Kathy was born at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 17, 1952, to Herbert “Bud” O’Day and Ellen “Eileen” O’Day. Kathy was a hard worker; upon graduating from Stanley County High School, she worked for the Department of Labor and as a waitress and cook at both the D & E and Chuckwagon. Growing up, she was a member of Job’s Daughters, Eastern Star, and a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge #1813.
Kathy was very devoted to her family; she attended every function of her children and grandchildren. She loved hosting family dinners (with enough food to feed an army), gardening, and watching westerns. She also loved to shop. She especially loved shopping at her favorite store, Hospice Thrift Store, when Robin came to town, and helping her family and friends find that special gift they just needed to have.
Kathy was always there to help out with a smile, loved her family, made sure each family member that had gone to heaven had flowers on Memorial Day, was an amazing cook, and a sneaky card player. She will be missed for the spunk that she added to each and every day.
Kathy is survived by her two children: Dulcie Stotts (Tom), DaWayne Bellander-Maher (Shelly); six grandchildren: Gavin and Makenna Stotts, Cambree Bellander, Rydek Neilan, Brandon and Caylo McLaughlin; siblings: Mary Ellen Jakeway, Cindy Malsam (Greg), Roy O’Day (Robin), Ray O’Day (Karla), Wendy Peterson (Warren), Micheal O’Day (Sandra): one aunt, Norma Jean Junkman, and lifelong family friend, Susie Schultz.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Herbert “Bud” O’Day and Ellen “Eileen” O’Day, brothers Jerry and Patrick O’Day, sister Rose O’Day, and nephews Eric O’Day and Chad Butzman.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Bellander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
