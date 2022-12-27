Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pierre, SD, after fighting Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 Rosary, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in American Legion Cemetery.
Kay is survived by her four children: C.J. Lebert, Seattle, WA, Connie (Mick) Heckenlaible, Pierre, SD, Kathy (Bob) Norwick, Pierre, SD, Jill Lebert, Worthington, MN; five grandchildren: Jordan (Shelby) Heckenlaible, Brandon Heckenlaible, Alec Norwick, Drew Norwick, and Alexandra Borsi; one great-grandchild: Griffin; two sisters-in-laws: Marie Spurling and Kathryn (Harold) Winter; one brother-in-law, Jim Lebert, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Randy; husband, Lou; her parents; one sister, Mary Ann Solis; and one brother, Joe Laur.
Kay’s family expresses its gratitude to all the caregivers at Edgewood and Avera Hospice for their exemplary care and support in the final years of Kay’s life. Memorials may be directed to Avera Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Lebert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
