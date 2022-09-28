Kay Boe

Naomi Kay Boe, 83, of Pierre, SD, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. There will be a prayer service and time of sharing on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Oct 3
Visitation
Monday, October 3, 2022
5:30PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Oct 4
Service
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
10:30AM
Lutheran Memorial Church
320 E Prospect Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
