Naomi Kay Boe, 83, of Pierre, SD, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. There will be a prayer service and time of sharing on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Naomi “Kay” Hutchison was born on November 6, 1938, to James G. Callaway and Naomi Lavern Hutchison in Woods County, Alva, Oklahoma. She attended school in Quinlan, Oklahoma, until her family moved to South Dakota in 1952. She attended high school in Presho, SD.
Kay married Ronald A. Boe, also of Presho. In 1964, they moved to Pierre where they raised their three children: Steven, Shari and Severin. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and felt fortunate to be able to attend her grandchildren’s activities.
Kay is survived by her children: Steve (Nancy) Boe, Shari (Kurt) Grimsgaard, and Severin Boe, her grandchildren: Tyler (Emily Hoffman) Boe, Thomas Boe, Garrett (Samantha Pittman) Boe, Ronald (Streyle) Boe, Kristin (Jack) Bishop, Sara (Craig) Noyes, Elizabeth (Bret Mohler) Grimsgaard, Alexandra (Arthur) Adkison, Madeline (Aaron) Beaner and Severin Boe Jr., her great grandchildren: Boe, Greyson, Cole, Everly, Anders, Hayes, and Ivy.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald, sister Mary Lynn and granddaughter Darci Rae Boe.
To send flowers to the family of Naomi Boe, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.