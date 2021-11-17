Kay Katherine Swenson
Kay Swenson, 73, of Pierre, passed away October 31, 2021. Funeral Services for Kay will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ with visitation an hour before 1-2 p.m. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will take place at Gayville Cemetery in Gayville, SD, at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Kay Katherine (Christopherson) Swenson was born November 26, 1947, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, in Yankton SD, to Loyal & Aloha (Bassett) Christopherson.
Kay was baptized & confirmed at the Gayville Lutheran Church. She attended grade school in Gayville, SD. After graduating high school from Yankton High, she went on to attend Yankton Business College.
In 1966, Kay married Paul Swenson. Kay, her son Scott & Paul moved to Eagle Butte, SD, shortly after Paul graduated college, as he had accepted a teaching job there. Soon after the move, the family of three grew with the addition of an adopted daughter, Arnette, and later the birth of a second son, Mark.
In 1975, Kay and the children moved to Pierre, where she worked several different jobs before starting with South Dakota Job Service. She loved her job there for 32 years! During this time, she also worked diligently to help found Oahe Incorporated to provide services for the developmentally disabled. Her daughter Arnette was the driving force to do so. Kay devoted her life to caring for and assuring that Arnette was taken care of and received the best opportunities for a rewarding life.
Kay’s life was interrupted by the onset of Multiple Sclerosis in 1986 and led to an early retirement in 2008. In the winter of that year, after being hospitalized, she was not able to return to living on her own. She then moved in with her son Scott until 2016 when her health took a turn for the worse. She moved to Avantara Nursing Home at that time.
During her life, Kay was a member of many organizations and community boards. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Her life was filled with love by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was prepared for her journey home to be with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her sons, Scott (Brandy), Mark (Denise) and Daughter, Arnette. Grandchildren, Mike (Lyndsey) Swenson, Dan (Kira) Swenson, Brooklyn (Matthew) Young & Jordan (Sarah) Young. Great Grandchildren, Kaylor, Olund, Maddock and Habie Swenson, Thea & Ivy Young.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents & many aunts & uncles.
Her wish was to have memorial gifts given to the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Pierre in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
