Kay Parker, 84, of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, December 28th, 2020, at her home.
A private family memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 11th, 2021, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, S.D. The service can be viewed via live stream at the top of Kay’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Kay Francis Eggers was born April 24, 1936, to William and Freda Eggers on a farm near Corsica, S.D. She attended country school and graduated from Corsica High School. Kay went on to graduate as a registered nurse from Methodist School of Nursing (Dakota Wesleyan University).
Kay met her husband Richard while both were employed at Fort Meade in Sturgis, S.D. Kay and Dick were married on May 27, 1961. To this union, three children were born: Jeff, Jayne and Jay. They were married for 59 years.
Kay worked as an RN for over 60 years and was employed by St. Mary's Hospital (Avera) in Pierre for 50 years. She worked the emergency room, medical surgical floor, ICU, Director of Nursing and surgery.
Kay enjoyed watching her kids and grandchildren play sports, from little league through college. She also enjoyed the river in the summer; camping and boating with family and friends. This involved skiing and tubing and in later years Kayaking. One of Kay's greatest enjoyments was being a grandma and great grandma. She also enjoyed her coffee group, Bible study and walking with friends at the YMCA.
Kay influenced so many lives, from her family to her co-workers in the nursing field. She was well loved and her life was well lived.
Kay is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Jeff (Teresa) Parker of Rapid City, S.D., Jayne (Ted) Parsons of Fort Pierre, and Jay (Michelle) Parker of Brookings, S.D.; grandchildren, Zach (Ashley) Parsons, Seth (Karae) Parsons, Jacob (Katie) Parsons, Aaron (Kelsey) Parker, Shane Parker, Alex Parker (Tiara Ugofsky), Kelsey Parker (Kris Kindl); great grandchildren, Mya, Parker, Leah, Alycia, Kaden, Hudson and Marlow.
Kay was preceded in death by mother Freda, father William, brother Myron Eggers and sisters Marge Eggers and Carol Rysavy. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law Noreen Eggers and brother-in-law Joe Rysavy, mother-in-law Jeanette Parker and father-in-law Donald Parker.
A huge thank you to the Helmsley Center radiation and oncology staff for their special care. Memorials may be directed to the Discovery Center or The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area.
