Kayle “Budda” E. Abrahamson, 42, of Fort Pierre, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Governor’s Inn Conference Room.
Kayle Eugene Abrahamson was born July 1, 1978, to Niel Abrahamson and Donna Westergren in Pierre.
Kayle is survived by Donald Abrahamson, Nila (Greg) Martinek, Ken (Annette) Abrahamson, Zeanna (Dan) Odens, Margo (Patrick) Mitchel, and Misty Siedschlaw, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family, and a full life story and a video tribute is available at www.feigumfh.com.
