Ken Olander, 80, of Pierre died on Sunday, May 15th at Monument Health in Rapid City. There will be a visitation held at Isburg Funeral Chapel on Friday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live-streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

He was born on June 25, 1941 in Kenmare, ND to Ralph and Lucille (Crawford) Olander. His family moved to Pierre where he grew up and attended school and graduated from T.F. Riggs in 1959. While in high school he played baseball and football. After graduation he served in the United States Army from 1961-1964 and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. After his service he returned to Pierre where we spent over 26 years working for the State of South Dakota.

He enjoyed his grandchildren, spending time with his loyal dog Colonel and supporting all of Pierre High School sports, especially Post 8 Baseball.

He is survived by his sons, Mark Olander and Sean (Christine) Olander, both of Bradenton, FL, his brother Bill Olander of Pierre and sister Judy Cheatham of Woodbury, MN. His is also survived by his four grandchildren: Austin, Elijah, Zoraya, Morgan and one great-grandchild Daphne. He also has many nieces and nephews.

Ken was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lucille Olander.

