Ken Simet

Ken Simet, age 87, of Madison, formerly of Pierre, died on Tues., Dec. 7, 2021, at the Madison Regional Health System.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. on Mon., Dec. 13th, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel in Madison, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Online guestbook at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.

