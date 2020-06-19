Kenneth Daryl Trigg, 73, passed away on June 9, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. He was born February 2, 1947, to John Henry and Verna Rose (Lloyd) Trigg in Boston, Mass., but grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D. He resided in Pierre, S.D., for over 20 years, but previously lived in Minneapolis, Minn., and Olympia, Wash.

Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Professionally, he worked in shipping and receiving for Reynolds Metals. He loved fishing, hunting, reading, cooking, and cracking jokes.

Ken is survived by his sons, Jared Trigg and Daniel Trigg; daughters, Sarah Trigg and Crystal Trigg; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Dorothy Wehde.

