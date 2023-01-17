Kenneth William Melius

Ken Melius, 72, of Sioux Falls, died on January 6, 2023, at USD Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls. In September 1950, Ken was born in Faulkton, SD, to Marvin and Leticia (Moreland) Melius. He attended Faulkton Elementary and High School, graduating in 1969. Ken obtained a B.S. Degree from Northern State University, graduating in 1974.

