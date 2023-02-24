Kevin James

Kevin Carl James, 62, of Pierre, SD, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. A Celebration Of Life is tentatively scheduled for father's day weekend.
Kevin was born on December 31, 1960, to Carl Harvey and Doris (Ady) James, moved to Williston, ND, shortly after birth, moved back to Pierre when he was 15 and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School class of '79. After high school he joined the SD Army National Guard from which he was honorably discharged. He married Lori Witte in 1983 and together they had four children: Eric, Kristi, Kyle, and Michelle. Kevin worked at various places, including Klocker Furniture and Pepsi. He eventually went to college at Mitchell Technical Institute and earned his associate degree in 2002. He went to work for South Dakota State Lottery and most recently worked at the Days Inn.
Kevin enjoyed spending time with his grandkids who called him Grampy, hunting, fishing, working on computers, Sudoku puzzles, and fireworks.
Kevin is survived by his children: Eric (Megan) James, Kristi James, and Michelle James, grandchildren: Zackery, Hunter, and Karsen. He is also survived by his sister Tandra James and brother Terry (Demarie) James, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son Kyle.
