Kitty 'Kit' Curry

Kitty "Kit" Curry

Kitty 'Kit' Curry

Kitty "Kit" Curry, 89, of Pierre passed away on Friday, December 2nd, at Avantara in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with a luncheon to follow. A burial will be at the Deep Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Kitty Curry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 6
Memorial Service
Friday, January 6, 2023
11:00AM
Lutheran Memorial Church
320 E Prospect Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments