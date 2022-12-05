Kitty "Kit" Curry, 89, of Pierre passed away on Friday, December 2nd, at Avantara in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with a luncheon to follow. A burial will be at the Deep Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.
Kitty was born on April 16th, 1933, in Philip South Dakota to Carl and Helen (Bottke) Berry. The family moved to Pierre in 1938, where she grew up and attended school graduating from Pierre High School in 1951. While growing up in Pierre, she met and fell in love with Monte Curry Jr. They had a bond that would last for the next 71 years. Monte was drafted to serve in the Korean war. Monte and Kit were married, in Pierre on July 7th, 1951, before Monte was deployed. After Monte returned home from the service they made their home in Pierre, where they raised their 5 children and she help Monte start his new construction company. Kit worked as an administrative assistant for Lutheran Memorial Church, the South Dakota Wheat Quality Commission, and South Dakota Plumbing and Heating.
She was a loyal wife and a loving mother, hardworking, and very proud of her home. Kit was a person with integrity, who did not mince words and you always knew where you stood with her. She loved to work in her yard and garden, and even repainted her home many times. She enjoyed cooking and baking, serving her church, and spending time with her family and friends camping and sailing.
Left to mourn her loss are her husband Monte Curry Jr. and children Mona (Rick) Deering, Holli (Scott) Gould, Jay Curry, Kathy (Keith) Farber. She is also survived by her brothers Carl Berry, JR(Butch), Douglas Berry, and sister Ida Anderson; daughters-in-law Suzanne Curry and Cathy Nold; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Jeff, parents Carl and Helen Berry, and sister Margaret Edwards.
To send flowers to the family of Kitty Curry, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.