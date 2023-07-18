The family of Kurtis Gene Parkinson invite you to a celebration of Kurt’s life on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Services will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion (located at 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501), and will end at 4:00 p.m. Food will be served.
Kurt’s journey began July 13, 1961. Growing up in Watertown, SD with parents Dorothy (McFarland) and Robert (Bob) Parkinson, he enjoyed a country childhood surrounded by family, animals and opportunities to build and dismantle all items mechanical and structural. He graduated class of 1979 from Florence High School. Kurt continued his education at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, graduating with a diploma in automotive mechanics, class of 1980. With Kurt’s love of fast driving, Kurt put this degree to good use.
Beginning his career in Pierre, SD as a young adult, he met his bride Yvonne (Vonnie). Enjoying fast cars, motorcycles, and snowmobiles (basically anything with an engine), Kurt and Vonnie spent the early years of their marriage in Pierre and Watertown, eventually moving to the Dallas, TX area.
Onto a new horizon, Kurt and Vonnie grew their family with the addition of Chelsea and Robert. While in Texas, Kurt developed a love of smoked meat, a passion he would carry back to South Dakota. In later years Kurt regularly experimented with smoking brisket, turkey, or pork; he graciously shared the bounty with friends and family.
Kurt repaired countless vehicles in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Pierre-Ft. Pierre area during his career as an auto mechanic. A jack-of-all trades, he changed careers and devoted over 17 years to the construction industry in Pierre. His indomitable work ethic and pride in a job well-done resulted in him leaving his literal blood, sweat, and tears on every project he engaged in. Finally, after a move to Rapid City, Kurt worked a few years for Brock trucking. He shared the miles with his canine pilot Roscoe.
Kurt worked hard and played even harder. An avid snowmobiler for most of his life, Kurt was an expert navigator of the Black Hills winter forest-scape, enjoying many weekends snowmobiling in the backwoods and backcountry of South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. Long weekends with friends and fresh powder energized his spirit. When possible, he also enjoyed summer drives on his Harley. Living West River, he developed a new hobby, spending summer weekends exploring the trails via side-by-side (UTV).
Kurt ended his journey on August 12, 2022, at Hospice House in Rapid City, SD. Kurt was preceded by parents Bob and Dorothy Parkinson, and brother Terril (Terry) Parkinson. He is survived by his wife, Vonnie Parkinson, his children Chelsea Bieser (married to Timothy Bieser) and Robert Parkinson, grandchildren Claudia, Harper, and Johnathan Bieser, and canine co-pilot Roscoe.
Kurt touched many lives with his kindness and generosity. Though Kurt is missed, his memory lives on in the stories of these people. If you have stories involving Kurt, please consider sharing them during this celebration. Only your presence is requested, no gifts or flowers, please. If you are unable to attend in person, virtual attendance is possible via the following link: https://join.skype.com/eqbH46vbUMDg
