Kurtis Gene Parkinson

The family of Kurtis Gene Parkinson invite you to a celebration of Kurt’s life on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Services will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion (located at 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501), and will end at 4:00 p.m. Food will be served.

