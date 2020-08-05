Kyle Konda, 34
Kyle Konda, 34 of Marion, passed away on July 31, 2020. Graveside service will be 10:30 AM Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Greenwood Cemetery, Marion, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel in Marion with a Prayer Service starting at 8:00 PM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Parker.
Kyle was born September 22, 1985, in Sioux Falls to Joseph and Karen (Johnson) Konda. He grew up in Marion, SD, and attended school there as well. He graduated high school in 2004, and went on to work for Agan Drywall in Sioux Falls following graduation. After some time in Sioux Falls, he moved to Pierre and worked along side his father Joseph and older brother Dustin. After meeting his wife Andrea (Meier), he moved back to the Marion area and began working for Agan Drywall again for a few years. After Agan, he worked for Dakotaland Homes in Sioux Falls before finally settling at NuGen Energy in Marion for the last 4 years. Kyle was always a hard worker, going out of his way to help anyone in need.
Grateful for having shared his life are is wife Andrea, 3 children Kristal (9), Christopher(6), and Hunter(4); parents Joseph and Karen; 2 brothers Dustin (Amanda) and Bryce; 2 nieces Priya and Miriam; grandmother Loretta Johnson; uncles/aunts Robert (Theresa) Johnson, Lois (Dave) Aas, Dave (Connie) Johnson, JoAnn (Dana) Gray, Frank Jr. (Dinah) Konda, Steve (Marilyn) Konda, and Agnes (Larry) Einck; along with many cousins and friends.
