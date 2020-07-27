LaCinda Mae Lucy Maria Patten Hanson 76

LaCinda Mae Lucy Maria Patten Hanson, aged 76, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
LaCinda was born and grew up in Northville, SD, where her parents owned a restaurant and bar. The family moved to Pierre when her father, George Patten, joined the state highway department, where he invented machines used to improve the highways. Her mother, Catherine (Kit) Patten née Elsom, worked as a Ward Clerk at St. Mary's Hospital. She had three sons and loved to keep a large garden wherever she lived. She was also an avid seamstress, creating many of her own unique dresses and outfits. She was Deputy Treasurer for Hughes County, Loan Coordinator at Bank West, and owned her own casino for a while. Cindy enjoyed socializing with her large circle of friends, including her "secret sisters" and the love of her life, Dan Donahue. Dan and Cindy could often be found dancing at the rodeo, parties, or night spots in town. Their favorite song was "Twilight Time" by The Platters.
She is survived by her brother, George Patten; her children Timothy Hanson of Littleton, Colorado, Daron and his wife Lisa Hanson of Castle Rock, Colorado, Christopher Hanson of Aberdeen, SD; and her grandchildren Kyle, Katie, Hillary, and Nikki. She passed after a brief illness, after a life well-lived. She was loved, and she will be missed.
In lieu of services, the family requests that memorials be directed to Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
