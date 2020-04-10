Lance Beckman, 79

Lance Beckman died April 2, 2020, following complications of myasthenia gravis. He was born May 1, 1940, in Ortonville MN, to Clarence and Ila (Sigloh) Beckman. Following high school graduation in 1958, he went on to South Dakota State in Brookings, graduating in 1962. He was a fisheries research biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), stationed first in Pierre to study the reservoir fish communities (with an emphasis on walleye) in the Missouri River Basin.
He married Karen Pew of Milbank in 1961. Son Troy was born in 1962 and son Todd, in 1964. The couple made their home in Pierre for 16 years. Lance was an active Explorer Scout leader with as many as 50 boys in his troop. He was also involved in many community activities.
Lance was transferred to the Columbia River Basin 1978 where he began his research on the white sturgeon out of the Columbia River Research Laboratory, USFWS, Cook, WA.
He retired in 1994, intent on enjoying his log home in the mountains above White Salmon, WA. After the death of his wife, Karen, in 2000, he worked with the USDA to put in a soil erosion prevention project in memory of her.
In 2003 he married Judy Kanten Drewicke in Ortonville, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron, and wife Karen. He is survived by wife, Judy, sons Troy (Michelle) and Todd (Monica), grandchildren Leslie (Neil) Gosswiller, Carly McCall, Mikayla Beckman and Carson Beckman, and 6 great-grandchildren.
There will be Celebrations of Life in more than one state whenever the world may once again gather together. Gardner Funeral Home of White Salmon is in charge of the arrangements. Messages of condolences can be left on their website, gardnerfh.com.
