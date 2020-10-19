Larry Dean Martin was born on October 3, 1930, in Gettysburg, South Dakota. He peacefully passed at Hospice House in Rapid City on October 15, 2020.
Larry married Cleo Grage in Rapid City on December 21, 1955. He graduated from high school in Onida, South Dakota, in 1949. Larry entered college on the GI Bill following a brief enlistment in the Air Force and pursued a degree in art.
He graduated from USD in Vermillion in 1962. His diploma took him to Lincoln, Nebraska; Denver, Colorado; and Rapid City, South Dakota, where he became part owner in many local advertising agencies.
Following retirement, Larry enjoyed painting, watching football, and following his small family on their adventures and visits.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy (Currier) Martin, Onida, South Dakota, and his wife, Cleo (Grage) Martin.
He leaves behind his daughter, Pamela Burg (Roger), Kemmerer, Wyoming; grandchildren, Ryan Pawlowski, Wynne Burg, and Alec (Mickayla) Burg; and great grandchildren, Claire, Jackson, and Luke Pawlowski, and Quinten and Caspen Burg; along with many additional relatives on his deceased wife’s side.
A private family service will be held at BHNC on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
