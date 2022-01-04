Larry Earl Budd, 81, Rapid City, passed away on January 1, 2022, at Avantara North nursing home in Rapid City, SD.
Larry was born on October 18, 1940, in Rapid City to Earl and Edith (Mickelson) Budd. Larry graduated from Rapid City High School in 1958. He enlisted in the US Navy after graduation and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Shangri La.
He married his high school sweetheart Sherrie Ann Jensen in 1960.
After leaving the Navy he worked at Standard Oil in El Segundo, CA, before returning to Rapid City in 1965 where he worked at the South Dakota State Cement Plant, Espe Printing, Barber Transportation and American Greetings until 1981 when he had to retire with a medical disability.
After retirement he devoted himself to the Rapid City Public Library’s Young Writers Group and volunteering with the Free Methodist Church as he was able.
Survivors include one son, Bret Budd (Lois Becker), La Vista, NE; one daughter, Brenda (Kyle) Manning, Pierre; and two brothers, Daniel (Estelle) Budd and William (Carole) Budd, both of Rapid City, three granddaughters Jamie (Jeremy) Vitamvas, Omaha, NE, Stephanie (Chris) Crow, Rapid City, and Julie Budd, Ralston, NE and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie Ann (Jensen) Budd.
Visitation will be at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City on Sunday, January 9th, at 4-5 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Freedom Motorcycle Church in Rapid City on Monday, January 10th, at 10 a.m. Burial is pending at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Memorial donations can be made to Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue, PO Box 752, Pierre, SD 57501.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Budd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.