Larry E. Nelson, Fargo, ND, 80 years old, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Catherine South, attended by his loving wife, Gail, and sister-in-law Lyn Haring.
Larry Edwin Nelson was born July 9, 1941, to Kline and Anita (Rainy) Nelson in Pierre, SD. He graduated from high school in 1959. After some college Larry enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Honorably discharged in 1966, he resumed his studies at NDSU and graduated from Pharmacy school in 1970.
He began his career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. Larry returned to NDSU for further education and while here met Gail Bartkowski. They married in 1973 and moved to San Diego, CA. Larry worked for the VA and various pharmacies in that area.
After returning to Fargo in 2012, Larry volunteered on the PharmAssist Committee of the ND State Board of Pharmacy, was on the alumni board of Kappa Psi Fraternity, and served on the Board of Share House.
Larry had a serious alcohol problem until 1971 when he joined AA. Throughout the 50 years of his sobriety he felt a deep gratitude for the many people who helped him along the way. His life was marked by his tireless efforts to help another alcoholic find sobriety. He felt so honored and privileged to serve the Fellowship of AA. Because he and Gail were unable to have children, they had time to devote their lives in service to others.
For the last five years Larry lived with Alzheimer’s Disease. Larry and Gail regularly attended weekly meetings of Memory Café of the Red River Valley. Presentations on nutrition, exercise, music, crafts, and socialization gave them support and encouragement for the difficult times ahead. Larry lived at home with Gail until December 2021 when he became a resident of Kinder Care Assisted Living. After a stay in the hospital in February, Larry was moved to St. Catherine South.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law Dorcas and August Bartkowski, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruth and Les McKay, and brother-in-law Greg Haring.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, of 49 years, sisters-in-law: Lois Mousseau, Mary (Paul) Molick, Lyn Haring, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo. A Rosary prayer service will be Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Boulger Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery South in the spring.
