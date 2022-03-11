Larry Gene Nelson, 82, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully at Avera McKenna Hospital in Sioux Falls on March 8th, 2022.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 13, starting at 3 p.m., with a 5 p.m. prayer service at Isburg Funeral Chapel, Pierre, SD. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Oahe Presbyterian Church, Pierre, SD. Burial will be Tuesday, March 15th at Rose Hill Cemetery, Scotland, SD. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Larry was born September 30, 1939, in Scotland, South Dakota, to Harold and Meta Nelson.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra (Harden) Nelson, and his 2 sons, Gene (Aurora) of Sioux Falls, Terry, (Joanna) of Kansas City; and 5 adoring grandchildren, Alexander (Katelyn), Katherine, and Luke; Jon and Liz.
Larry dedicated his 40-year professional career to agricultural education. From classroom teaching to the position of State Director of Vocational Education for the state of South Dakota, he was a trailblazer in the development of cutting-edge vocational technology curricula across the state.
Larry believed in serving others and did so by holding board positions for the FFA, Lions Club, and the Izaak Walton League. He loved life and it loved him right back. ALL THINGS, South Dakota State University, and the mighty T.F. Riggs sports teams were his passion. Rarely was a home game played without Larry and Sandy rooting on their adored Jackrabbits and Governors from the stands.
Larry’s happiest of places was taking his children hunting, fishing, boating, and attending their sporting events. His loved ones will always cherish his quick wit, passion for the outdoors, loyalty, and devotion to family and friends.
