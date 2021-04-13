Larry James Johns, 71, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a time of sharing starting at 3:00 at the American Legion in Pierre.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Johns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments