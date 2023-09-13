Larry Lee Langager

Larry Lee Langager, 83, went to spread his angel wings Sept. 9, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born in Veblen on May 23, 1940, to Merlin and Ruth Langager. Larry graduated from high school in Veblen in 1959 and went on to Northern Illinois University to obtain his Business Degree.

