Larry Lee Langager, 83, went to spread his angel wings Sept. 9, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born in Veblen on May 23, 1940, to Merlin and Ruth Langager. Larry graduated from high school in Veblen in 1959 and went on to Northern Illinois University to obtain his Business Degree.
Larry went to Pierre in 1962 for a job with the state government. There he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Kelly. They married in 1963 and welcomed their first child, DeLane, in 1964, who passed at 2 months of age due to heart problems. They moved to Illinois in 1966, and in 1967 they welcomed their next blessing, Jason; followed by Rhonda, Nichole and Krista.
They later moved back to Pierre in 1973 to raise their children. In his spare time, you’d find him hunting or fishing on the Missouri River. He purchased the Pierre Marina and ran it with Mary. Larry spent 12 years in the computer field and later in construction. During his time in construction, he and his son Jason built the United Methodist Church in Pierre. This was one of Larry’s proudest accomplishments in life. His love for his community, people and the Lord was one of his greatest attributes.
After spending many years in Pierre, he retired, and he and his wife, Mary, moved to the Black Hills, where they managed several motels and from there ended up in Rapid City. Larry and Mary had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August.
Mary and Larry enjoyed going down south in the winters. When they were back home, Larry’s favorite thing was spending time with his kids and grandkids. Family was everything to him. He would always find the beauty in everything and turn every situation into a positive one. He was always there to give the best advice and make you smile. He loved meeting new people and chatting with them. While Larry suffered for many years due to his polio in 1952, you would never know. He made sure to never let his health struggles show and lived life to the fullest.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Mary Langager; son Jason (Jen) Langager of New Underwood; daughters Rhonda (Brett) Hansen of Pierre, Nichole (Travis) Sewell of Hill City and Krista (Chris) Alumbaugh of Rapid City; grandchildren Mariah (Travis) Theel, Kylie (Bradley) Covey, Christopher (Shauni) Alumbaugh, Dustie Sewell, Quynn (Colin) Forbes, Tyler Hansen, Taylor Sewell and Jacob Alumbaugh; great grandchildren Lillyanna Sewell, Ridge and Rhett Theel and Karsyn Forbes; brother Darrell (Linda) Langager; sisters Barbara (Pete) Byam and Jackie (Doug) Jenkins; sister-in-law Lenay Langager; along with many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Merlin Langager, mother and father-in-law, Hilda and Cecil Kelly; brother Harlis Langager and son DeLane Langager.
Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.
