Larry Lee Miller, 73, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Sunday November 14, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield, SD.
A memorial in his honor will be held in Pierre at a later date in the spring, as well as a burial at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
Larry Lee Miller was born April 5, 1948, in Huron, SD, to James and Cleo Miller.
Tough as nails even in his childhood, he broke horses, worked cattle and hogs for his dad, and drove truck at a young age across SD.
He joined the Navy in 1967 and served as a USN Hospital Corpsman trained in Fleet Marine Force. February 1969. Larry was sent to Vietnam and served with Charlie Co. 1st. BN 5th. Marines 1st Marine Division. Stationed around Danang in the Arizona Valley and Que Son Mountains he met his life long friend Pat Cosper. Semper Fi.
Larry received a degree in Biology at American River College in Sacramento, CA. Enabling him to maintain a job he loved for 25 years as a soil conservationist for the State of SD.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and golf. A snowbird, he would travel south in the winter. He partied at Mardi Gras and enjoyed cocktails and good food with friends. Larry knew how to have a good time.
Larry will be greatly missed by his daughter Amanda Miller of North Platte, NE, son Clay Miller (Amber) of Volga, SD, Grandchildren: Gage, Skylar, Rheya, and all his amazing friends he met along the way.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.