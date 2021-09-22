Larry McLaughlin

Larry McLaughlin, age 61, of Midland, South Dakota, died Monday, September 20, at his home in Midland.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at the Auditorium.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at the School Auditorium in Midland.

Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

