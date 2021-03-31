Larry “Purk” Leroy Purkapile
Larry “Purk” Leroy Purkapile, 82, of Pierre passed away on March 27, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.
Larry was born on December 1, 1938, to Vernon H. and Emma (Rosner) Purkapile in Pierre, SD. He attended school in Pierre.
Purk served in the United States Army from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1962.
Larry was a car enthusiast and a big fan of racing. His shop was a favorite gathering spot for stories, laughter, and fond memories. A legend in the area racing circuit for his cars, Larry is most remembered for his kind heart and generous soul. He loved being outdoors and always made sure he had treats in his pockets for his favorite pet friends.
He logged million of miles a truck driver for Sammons, International Transport, and Christy Lumber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron, sister Luella Nagel, and niece Shari Vavra-Bowers.
Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD, on Thursday April 8th, at 1:00 pm Mountain Time. Memorials can be directed to the Salvation Army, 10755 Burt Street, Omaha, NE 68114 or Dakota Adventist Academy, 15905 Sheyenne Circle, Bismarck, ND 58503.
On-line condolences can be placed on Larry’s obituary at www.Isburgfuneralchapels.com
