Laura Dianne Johnson-Frame, 66, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Nov. 4, 2020.

Visitation is set for 1-6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be broadcast live at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Burke, South Dakota.

Laura was born December 21, 1953, in Burke, South Dakota, to Harold and Mildred Johnson.

She met, and married Charles Ronald Frame on August 16, 1975. To this union was born daughter, Adrie Anne.

