Memorial services for LaVonne Raap, 87, of Groton will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Groton. Pastor Kari Foss will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Groton Union Cemetery under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton.

