Memorial services for LaVonne Raap, 87, of Groton will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Groton. Pastor Kari Foss will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Groton Union Cemetery under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton.
Visitation with family present will be held for one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
LaVonne passed away July 30, 2022, at Sun Dial Manor in Bristol.
LaVonne Cleo Kirschman was born on January 11, 1935, in Bristol, SD, the eldest daughter to Vern and Edna (Langager) Kirschman. LaVonne was raised in Pierpont and graduated from Pierpont High School in 1953. Following graduation, she attended the Aberdeen School of Commerce and worked for Aberdeen Monument. LaVonne married Chuck Raap of Andover on November 7, 1954, and together they raised four children. They farmed in the Andover area until moving to Aberdeen in 1960 where LaVonne was a homemaker. LaVonne and Chuck moved to Groton in 1967, where they operated the Circle Pines Motel together for five years. LaVonne later did home daycare, was an Avon representative for over 20 years and also was a Groton School “lunch lady” for many years until retiring in 2019. She will be remembered for her Kumla dinners, homemade lefse, holiday gatherings for family and friends, and shopping for her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
LaVonne was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was an active bowler nearly her entire life and won state championships several times. LaVonne was inducted into the South Dakota Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2000. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing and camping with her family, along with good rummage sales and spending time with her six granddaughters.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children: Kim (Dee Dee) Raap, Sioux Falls, Kris (Bob) Schneider, Pierre, Kevin (Marcia Hiles) Raap, Andover, and Koni (Seth) Sims, Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Jessica (Aaron) Johnson, Kelsey (Dave) Halpern, Sara (Matt) Odden, Kacie (Phil) Greenwood, Brittany (Ryan) Tennant, Melissa (Brandon) Spanier, Misty (Brandon) Heck, Chelsea (Bubba) Hildebrandt, and Taylor (Tracy) Johnson and 21 great-grandchildren. LaVonne is also survived by siblings: Karleen Holler, Yankton, Ruth Rademacher, Watertown, and Judy (Gary) McKiver, Shakopee, MN; sisters-in-law, Kay (Lyle) Kranzler, Sioux Falls, Laurel (Bob) Kost, Ft. Collins, CO, Allana Novotny, Wisner, NE; and brothers-in-law Jerry (Carol) Raap, Andover, and Tom Raap, Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Chuck, in 2020; her parents; brothers-in-law, Wayne Holler, Burton Rademacher, Bert Raap, Steven Raap, John Van Dyke and Frank Novotny; sisters-in-law Darlene Raap, Patricia Jeter Lackey and Joan Van Dyke; and grandson-in‑law Dale Olson.
