Lawrence “Larry” Alton Severson
Lawrence “Larry” Alton Severson, of Pierre South Dakota, passed away in his own home peacefully on September 25, 2021, at the age of 74.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 30th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Onida Cemetery, Onida, SD. The funeral service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found in Larry’s obituary.
Larry was born on May 21, 1947, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Sigford and Eva Maria Severson. He attended Onida Rural School and graduated from Onida High School and then attended college at Northern State University. On June 11, 1968, Larry married Linda Weischedel. On September 11, 1968, Larry was drafted into the US Army and served one tour of duty in the Vietnam War. Larry came home from Vietnam and was stationed in Fort Carson of Colorado where his son, Jeff, was born. On September 10, 1970, Larry was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.
Larry and his family moved to Onida where he worked for the city of Onida. Later, Larry and family moved to Brookings, South Dakota where he attended South Dakota State University. Larry also worked at an ag implement dealership as well as a dairy packaging facility. In 1973, his daughter, Jennifer, was born in Brookings. The family then moved to Pierre in 1977. Larry worked for 38 years at the local John Deere Dealerships. He also served twenty plus years in the South Dakota Army National Guards and retired on February 9, 2009. While in the guards, Larry received a highly sought-after Honorable Order of Saint Barbara Award from the United States Field Artillery Association.
Larry loved to tell stories about his life memories and adventures as a truck driver. Some of his stories were quite adventurous and entertaining. Larry was a hard worker. He was a well-respected noncommissioned officer. Larry was a loving husband. Larry was an encouraging father. He was a wonderfully involved grandpa who is cherished by his grandkids. Larry enjoyed hunting on the family farm, spending time with family, and Larry collected all things John Deere and enjoyed giving them to grandkids and extended family.
Larry is survived by his mother, Eva Marie Severson; by his wife, Linda Severson; his two children: Jeffrey (Kimberly) Severson of Aberdeen, South Dakota; Jennifer (Derek) Stern of Berthoud, Colorado; his sister Alice (Robert) Jones of Kansas City, Missouri; his brothers: Jim Severson of Pierre, South Dakota; Pete (Trish) Severson of Onida, South Dakota; and Rick (Annette) Severson of Pierre, South Dakota; his five grandchildren including Allison.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Sig Severson; his nephew, Eric Jones; and his father-in- law, Gerald Weischedel.
We want to give a special thanks to Hospice Care of Pierre, South Dakota. Thank you Shelly Curry and all the hospice nurses and nurses aides for their love and support. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Care of Pierre, South Dakota.
