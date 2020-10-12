Lawrence “Larry” Donelan, 94
Lawrence “Larry” Donelan, 94, formerly of Mission Ridge, S.D., passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Avera Mary house in Pierre.
A private memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with burial at Scotty Philip Cemetery. Online condolences may be written www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Larry’s service will be live-streamed at the top of his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Larry was born on June 12, 1926, to Felix and Mary Elizabeth “Bess” (McCabe) Donelan. He grew up and graduated high school in Montrose, S.D., and served from 1945 to 1946 during WWII. He was an investigator with the military police. After the war he moved back to Montrose, S.D., and in 1959 he moved to Stanley County and ranched on the Bad River. He married the love of his life, Patricia Tibbs, on November 7th, 1964, in Fort Pierre, S.D. To this union two children, Brenda and Dan, were born. They lived in Mission Ridge, S.D., from 1974 to 2019 and ranched until 2019 when they moved off the ranch to live in Pierre.
Larry enjoyed reading, watching crime shows and hunting. He also loved working on the ranch as a cattle rancher. His favorite thing to do was spend time working on the ranch.
Larry is survived by his wife Patricia Donelan and daughter, Brenda Donelan, both of Pierre. His brother Mike (Judy) Donelan of Montrose, S.D., and two sisters Mary Darlene (Clem) of Tecumseh, Neb., Roni Donelan of Los Angeles, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents Felix and Mary Donelan, his son Dan Donelan, his sisters; Joan Donelan, Agnes Marie Donelan, Mary Therese (Steve) Heiberger, his brothers; Bernard (Mary Jane) Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre Donelan and Merle Donelan.
