Lawrence Lee “Larry” Ice, 91

Lawrence Lee “Larry” Ice, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 91.

A memorial service will be held at the Griffin Park Gazebo, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10:00 am with the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Pastor Emily Munger presiding. Please bring your own chairs. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. You can also watch the service live here at www.feigumfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a Memorial Fund at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Pierre, SD.

Larry was born on March 26, 1929, in Watertown, South Dakota, to George and Gertrude (Blanchard) Ice. He graduated from high school in 1947 from Marshall, Minnesota, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Jane Pickett. They were married on August 27, 1950, and they raised three sons, Bryan, Dwayne, and Warren who survive him. A full life story can be found and condolences conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com

