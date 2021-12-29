Purchase Access

Lawrence “Terry” Hunt

Lawrence “Terry” Hunt, age 76, of Watertown, South Dakota, died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Avantara Watertown.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.

Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

