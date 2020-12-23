Leatrice Seaboy, 48, of West Bend, died on Monday, December 21st , 2020, at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 26th, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Leatrice Faye Seaboy was born to John Sr. and Cynthia (Iron Road) Howe on February 16th, 1972, in Pierre, S.D. She grew up at Big Bend, S.D. She attended and graduated from Tiospa Zina Tribal School. She earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Secondary Education and General Studies as well as an A.A.S. degree in Criminal Justice. She lived in Sisseton, S.D., and Bismarck, N.D., before returning to Big Bend in 1994.
She was given the name “Taśina Luta Win” (Red Shawl Woman) by Velma Killsback. She was employed at Crow Creek Tribal Schools from 1994 to 2016 and served as Indian Club Adviser, Cheerleading Adviser, and the Junior and Senior Class Advisor and para-professional.
Leatrice most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Leatrice is survived by her children Mary (Michael) Weaselhead and their 4 children, Lonice (Anthony) Seaboy and their 2 children, Wabenuqua Seaboy (Lawrence Irving) and their 4 children, Cindy (Broderick) Balderas and their child, Sophia Seaboy (Ashkii Keediniihii) and their child, Marice Seaboy and her child, Patrice Seaboy, Londel Seaboy, Jr.; her brothers Raynard (Lora) Howe, Charles Howe, and Travis Fire Cloud; her sisters Janice Howe, Candace Howe, Clarice Jewett, and Marice Ashley, as well as her 13 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Sr. and Cynthia Howe; brother John Howe, Jr.; and her sister Ethel Left Hand Bull.
