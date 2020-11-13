Lemars Manke, 50
Lemars Manke was killed in a traffic accident in Sebring, Florida, on October 27, 2020. Lemars was born on April 9, 1970, in Gregory, South Dakota, to Larry and Marvelyn (Glynn) Manke. Lemars grew up in Pierre, South Dakota, and McCook, Nebraska.
He had a passion for cooking and a love for the outdoors and his dog companions. He loved fishing, nature hiking and exploring the states. Lemars had a free spirit although he is not walking the earth next to us anymore, we know he is on his next adventure, and someday we will join him.
He is survived by his father, Larry Manke; siblings Kerry, Carmen and Lavonne; daughter Bethany Waldman; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, a cousin, an aunt and two uncles.
Services took place in Gregory, South Dakota, Nov. 7.
