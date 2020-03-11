Leo Menning, 74
Leo Menning died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a long, difficult battle with cancer.
He was born in Wolsey, SD, March 28, 1945, to Simon “Sam” and Delilah Menning, the youngest of four brothers. He married the love of his life, Jean, on Oct 10, 1970, only six months after meeting her. Together they built a family of four children and ran a successful trash removal company in Pierre, SD, for many years. Leo and Jean moved to Burlington, KY, in 2002, to be close to their eldest daughter and her growing family.
Jean was diagnosed with MS in 2004 and Leo was a tireless caregiver for her as her disease progressed. In the last few years of his life, Leo discovered his true calling as a school bus driver. He loved seeing the children and loved to dress up for Halloween and Christmas and give candy to the kids. Throughout his whole life, Leo was known for his love of ice cream and playing cards, which he shared with his kids and grandkids.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest daughter, Rebecca. Leo is survived by his brothers, Richard (Dianna) Menning, Simon Jr. (Joanne) Menning and James (Phyllis) Menning. He also leaves wonderful memories for his wife, Jean (Lundborg) Menning, daughter Laura (Jack) Gordon, daughter April Menning and son Travis (Kari) Menning. He also leaves behind grandchildren Alexis, Trevor, Jackson, Abby, Lainy, LaVonna, Kelyawna and Ana.
We love you and you will be missed.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Condolences can be sent to lauralg128@gmail.com.
