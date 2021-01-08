Leo Wayne Lehrkamp, 83
Leo Wayne Lehrkamp, 83, passed away January 4th, 2021 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre, S.D.
Leo was born in Sully County, November 15th, 1937, to Art and Bertha (Thorn) Lehrkamp. He was the third of seven children. The family moved to the Kiepke place at Harrold, S.D., in 1947 where he attended school. He received his high school diploma from the Ag School at South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD, thanks to Lawrence Mascher’s encouragement, whom Leo worked for throughout high school. After graduation Leo worked for Johnson Construction (A-G-E Corporation Contractors) and started Lehrkamp Fencing and Seeding in 1979.
On August 19th, 1957 Leo married the love of his life, Janice Drury. To that union they celebrated 43 years of marriage which blessed them with 9 children, 35 grandchildren, 71 great grandchildren along with 5 great-great grandchildren.
Leo’s foundation started with God. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the light of his life. Leo was a man who loved to work hard, was very loving, caring and respectful. He enjoyed encouraging his children with their goals in life. Loved going to ball games, playing pinochle, wrestling matches, band concerts, bowling, playing pool, horseshoes, working on the farm, John Deere tractors and working on the fence line with his family.
He was preceded in death by a son Rodney Lehrkamp, his parents (Art and Bertha Lehrkamp), sister (Marsha Lehrkamp), grandchildren (Beth Lehrkamp, Jamie Crawford, Courtney Gholson), great grandson (Bryson Powers) and three brother-in-laws (Marvin (Shirley) Keller, Richard (Gloria) French, Red (Bea) Westall).
He is survived by his wife Wendy Lehrkamp (Shay) Pierre, S.D., Ex-wife Janice Lehrkamp, Steve and Shelly, (Shane, Stacey Greve, Shan) Lehrkamp, Doreen and John, (Jerrad Krueger, Amanda (Joe) Vogel, Brian, Brandon, Chad, Nathan, Stacey Goines) Powers, Deanna Lehrkamp (Dustin (Miranda), Wayne (Melissa), Casey, Jesse Crawford), Sussie and Marty, (Jacob, Carrie (Brad) Thomson, Shanon, Justin) Gieswein, Debbie and Warren, (Casi Hurlburt, Tyrel) Huckins, Stan Lehrkamp (Krissy Hinkhouse, Katie Richey), ShawnTae and Ryan, (Melany Atkins, Kody Atkins, Cody Johnson, Abigail Wirthele, Chance) Brown, Dodie and Scott, (Brittany Haynes, Aspynn Gholson, Rhayna, Rhayce) Barta, 35 grandchildren, 71 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He united in marriage in 2015 to Wendy Shay. Step children: Barb (Jim) Beastrom, Bobbi (Waren) Ice, Bill (Carol) Shay, 9 step-grandchildren, 16 step-great grandchildren. Surviving and loving siblings Gloria French, Shirley Keller, Darrell Lehrkamp, Bea Westall, Rhonda (Rich) Krell.
Visitation will be Friday, January 8th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Celebration of life to be at 10:30 a.m. January 9th at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 201 2nd Street, Harold, S.D. Interment will take place at Medicine Hill Cemetery in Harrold, and a reception will follow at the Harrold Auditorium. The Service will be live-streamed at the top of Leo’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers we request donations to be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Harold, S.D.
