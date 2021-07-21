Leonard and Pauline Petoske
In Loving Memory of Pauline Josephine Nagel-Petoske, June 4, 1926 - December 23, 2020, and Leonard Eldon Petoske, December 16, 1927 - January 2, 2021.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Midland Cemetery in Midland.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
