LeRoy Hofer, 90, of Pahrump, NV, passed away May 4, 2021.

Visitation: 10:00-10:30am, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 10:30am, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home. Also can be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com. Per family request, masks will be required for service attendance.

Interment: Onida Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of LeRoy Hofer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 14
Visitation
Friday, May 14, 2021
10:00AM-10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 14
Funeral Service
Friday, May 14, 2021
10:00AM-10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments