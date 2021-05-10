LeRoy Hofer, 90, of Pahrump, NV, passed away May 4, 2021.
Visitation: 10:00-10:30am, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 10:30am, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home. Also can be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com. Per family request, masks will be required for service attendance.
Interment: Onida Cemetery.
