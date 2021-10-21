LeRoy Joseph Mernaugh
LeRoy Joseph Mernaugh of Pierre, SD, passed away on October 2, 2021, at the age of 103 at Avera Maryhouse Nursing Home in Pierre. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring LeRoy’s life will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at SS Peter and Paul Church in Pierre at 11 a.m., with interment on Tuesday, October 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
LeRoy was born on July 18,1918, in Mitchell, SD, to Sylvester and Margaret (Schladweriler) Mernaugh. He grew up on the family farm outside of Letcher, SD, along with his brothers, Ralph and Leo. When he was only three years old, LeRoy and his family attended the South Dakota State Fair. During their visit to the fair, LeRoy was judged to be the healthiest baby in the state.
LeRoy graduated from Letcher High School, where he was active in marching band and sports, excelling in basketball. His passion for sports continued throughout his life, as evidenced by his frequent attendance at high school and college sports events in and around South Dakota. He was an especially avid fan of the Pierre Riggs High School Governors girls’ basketball teams and rarely missed a game.
After high school, LeRoy attended South Dakota State College (now SDSU) in Brookings. At the end of his junior year, he left college for one year to help on the family farm, but returned the following year to graduate in 1940 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering. With the declaration of World War II, LeRoy enlisted in the Army Air Corp, eventually achieving the rank of Captain. During his period of service, he was stationed at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX; Altus Air Force Base in Altus, OK; Chanute Field in IL; and later at Clark Air Base in the Philippines.
After five years of military service, LeRoy moved to Wessington Springs, SD, for a short time and eventually settled in Watertown, SD, where he met Isabella “Daisy” Fox. They were married on February 22, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Church and enjoyed a long and happy marriage, raising five sons. They were inseparable for over 70 years until Daisy’s death in 2019.
For nearly three decades, LeRoy worked for the Soil Conservation Service as an agricultural engineer. During that time, the family lived in Watertown, then moved to Winner, and finally to Pierre. After an additional twelve years with the Water Rights Division of the State of South Dakota, LeRoy retired in 1988. His work took him throughout much of South Dakota’s farmlands, and his ability to recall exits, road numbers, and mile markers was legendary.
LeRoy was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. For several years, Daisy and LeRoy served as caretakers of Pierre’s first schoolhouse that was located in Steamboat Park. LeRoy also helped Daisy care for the small city flower garden, situated at the corner of South Pierre Street and W. Pleasant Drive, where the original church steeple taken from the Oahe Chapel is displayed. LeRoy was a lifelong and avid pinochle player. Virtually every family meal ended with several hands of fast-paced pinochle played with Daisy and the sons.
LeRoy is survived by his five sons: Raymond and Glenda (Judd) of Hoover, AL; Kenny of Spearfish, SD; Kelly of Omaha, NE; Kevin and Debbie (McElwee) of Corpus Christi, TX; and Paul and Lisa (Corriveau) of Ocala, FL. Other surviving relatives include his sister-in-law, Sister Rogene (Betty) Fox of Rochester, MN, his four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to the Pierre Riggs High School Girls Basketball Team.
