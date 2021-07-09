Leslie (Les) Walker
Leslie (Les) Walker, age 59, of Shingle Springs, CA, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Les was born in Pierre, SD, to Ralph and Junette Walker. He was a 1979 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School and graduated from Black Hills State University. In April of 1985, Les married Susan Lyke in Sacramento, CA, and they were blessed with three wonderful children.
Les worked in marketing, graphics, and photography. He was Blue Magic’s Creative Director, the Senior Marketing Coordinator at DewBerry, started Walker Design Solutions, and Appnexio, a mobile apps company with a good friend.
Above all, Les treasured laughing and spending time with his family and friends. Les brought on the laughter with his quick wit, bad dad joke or with a well told humorous story. He also enjoyed raising dogs, sports (Go Cowboys!), music, movies, and beer making. He loved attending the annual pheasant hunt in South Dakota with his life-long buddies. ‘Frampa Les’ was loving, kind, generous, funny, a bargain buyer, and will be greatly missed.
Les is survived by his wife Susan, son Andrew (wife Arielle), daughter Sarah, son Zachary, granddaughter Maeve, brother Vincent, sisters Vevette and Michaela, nieces Marsha and Melina, nephews James, Alexander, Adam, Keegan, Jonathon and many beloved in-laws.
Les is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Junette, and sister Pamela.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Walker residence on September 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
