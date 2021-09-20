Leslie Ward Jensen, 90, died August 28, 2021, in his home in Ashland, Oregon, of chronic lung disease. Leslie Ward Jensen was born February 12, 1931, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the son of Leslie Jensen, Collector of Internal Revenue for South Dakota, and Elizabeth Ward, the daughter of an Aberdeen hotel man.
When his father was elected governor of South Dakota in 1936, he lived for two years in the first Governor’s Mansion in Pierre. In 1940, when his father was posted to Ft. Ord on the Monterey Peninsula in California, Les spent a year in the nearby town of Carmel. His father, by then Col. Leslie Jensen, spent much of World War II in the South Pacific with South Dakota troops. Les spent the war years with his mother and sisters first in Aberdeen and then in Hot Springs, South Dakota, where the Jensen family owned and operated a small independent telephone company, the Peoples Telephone & Telegraph Co., founded by Les’s grandfather.
Les graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1948 and then attended the University of Chicago where he received his A.B. degree in 1950 after two years. He received his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1954. After a year as a graduate student in philosophy at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Les began work at Shepard’s Citations, a publisher of legal reference works in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He married Mary Margaret Cook in 1957 and moved to Hot Springs in 1962 to help manage the family telephone company and raise a family. In 1971, he was appointed to a six-year term on the South Dakota Board of Regents. After the Jensen family sold the telephone company in 1978, Les enrolled in the Claremont Graduate School in Claremont, California. In 1988, he moved to Ashland, Oregon, where he owned and operated a used bookstore, Shakespeare & Co. Books, from 1990 to 1999.
Les is survived by his companion, Claire Fincher, his sisters, Natalie Jensen, La Jolla, California, Karen Ozias, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, his four children, Chris Jensen, Ithaca, New York, David Jensen, Boise, Idaho, Erica Jensen, Ashland, Oregon, and Sharon Jensen, Mount Rainier, Maryland, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret.
Burial on September 10 was at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs, conducted by Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.