Lila Morse, 92
Lila Morse, 92, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00am on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD. The family will be greeting visitors one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be written at Isburgfuneralchapel.com
Lila was born on November 26, 1927 to Lena (Kowalke) and Fred Hein in Wolsey, SD. She attended grade school at Vernon township of Beadle County and graduated from Wolsey High School. She then attended Wessington Springs Junior College, later attended Huron College located in Huron, SD. Lila was an elementary teacher for 19 years. Later she worked at SDSU as an accounting clerk for 15 years. After retiring she worked as a church secretary for six years.
Lila married Gordon Droz in 1945 in Faulkton, SD. To this union they were blessed with three children. In 1967 Lila married Raymond Morse in Huron, SD.
Lila enjoyed volunteer work; she would volunteer at Missouri Valley Nursing Home. She also volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital in the gift shop. She loved watching TV game shows, ice skating competitions and listening to gospel country music and enjoyed reading bible studies.
She is survived by her children; Doug (Maureen) Droz of Pierre, SD, Sheila (Dave) Hart of Scottsdale, AZ, and daughter-in-law Kathy Droz of Pierre, two grandchildren; Derek Droz and Amanda (Sean) Johnson, and one great grandchild Kyanne Johnson . She is also survived by her sisters Esther Ross (Babe) of Sioux Falls, SD, Burdette Meyer (Mikey) of Yankton, SD, one sister-in-law Lonabelle Hein of Huron, SD and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gordon Droz and Raymond Morse, son Frank Droz and granddaughter Kristi Hesla. Also preceding her in death are her brothers William, Vern and Richard Hein, her sister Helen Palmer, three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, SD.
