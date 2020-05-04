Lillian Severyn, 93
Lillian Severyn passed away May 2nd, 2020 at Parkwood Apartments in Pierre, SD at the age of 93.
Lillian Mae Ellen Knudtson was born July 5th, 1926 to Ellen and John Knudtson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Vivian Lutheran Church where she remained a lifelong member. Her first prayers were taught by her mother in Swedish, and she always continued to recite them in Swedish. Lillian was always active in the church; she began to teach Sunday School while still in high school.
Lillian graduated from Vivian High School in 1944. She was a cheerleader, salutatorian and homecoming queen. After graduation she attended Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell, SD, to obtain her teaching certificate. She taught grades 1 through 8 at country schools for 5 years.
On October 2nd, 1947 she was united in marriage to Milton Burke Severyn at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, SD. They were farmers and ranchers in the Vivian area. They purchased the Severyn family farm where they also raised their five sons. They built a home in Vivian when Burke became Postmaster, and Lillian was his part time assistant. They loved the Vivian Community and their many family members and friends in the area. Lillian served in the community and held offices including the Vivian Lutheran Church, Community Club and Thrivent Lutheran. She directed and appeared in community plays. For 20 years, she wrote the weekly column “This and That” for the Lyman County Herald Newspaper. She was a talented painter and musician. She and two friends played in a small band known as “The Groovy Grannies”, and for twenty years, they performed at local events and parties.
In 2006 Burke and Lillian moved to Parkwood Apartments in Pierre, SD. There they enjoyed many friends and activities. Lillian was a reading buddy for students at McKinley, Washington and Jefferson Elementary, and the Pierre Indian Learning Center. She enjoyed her Bible Study and singing groups, and her weekly Bridge games. She led exercise class and enjoyed gardening at a local community garden and volunteering at the South Dakota Women’s Prison.
But it was her family who always took precedence. She spent many years attending countless basketball and football games, cheering on her five sons as they grew. The Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations she hosted were legendary and made for special memories for her children and grandchildren. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She will forever be missed and loved by many.
Preceding her in death is her husband of 62 years, Burke, who passed away in 2009; her parents; her sisters, Alice Gunsalus, Edith Gannon and Evelyn Halgrimson; brothers David, Sexton and Ted Brown, and Rex Knudtson; and her father- and mother-in- law, Adolph and Pearl Severyn.
Lillian is survived by five sons; Dan Severyn, Vivian, SD; Curt (Teri) Severyn, Pierre, SD; Joe (Wanda) Severyn, Pierre, SD; Mark (Denise) Severyn, San Antonio, TX; and Vance Severyn, Sioux Falls, SD.
Also surviving her are thirteen grandchildren: Jayme (MaKayla) Severyn, Leigh (Olivia) Severyn, Ashley (Meghan) Severyn, Britta (Steven) Douglas, Shane (Carolyn) Severyn, Kelly (Darrel) Kidd, Tiffany (Josh) Severyn, Brooke (Rob) Severyn, Blake (Ashley) Severyn, Laura (Stephen) Peschong, Brandon Severyn, Burke Severyn, and Brianna Guerrero.
Lillian had sixteen great-grandchildren: Dylan and Zayne Severyn, Colter Severyn, Kobi, Phoenix, and Jaxson Douglas, Lane (Anne Marie), Kaitlynn, Erin, Kodie and Kailee Severyn, Katie Junker, Owen Severyn, Cameron and Lucas Scott and Lillian Peschong.
She is also survived by many very special nieces and nephews.
At the family’s request, memorials may be directed to Vivian Lutheran Church, PO Box 31, Vivian SD 57576.
