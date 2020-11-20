Linda Bowman, 72
Linda Bowman, 72, of Pierre, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home in Pierre.
Visitation is set for Monday, November 23, 2020, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Masks are required for attendance. A private family graveside service will take place after the visitation at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The graveside service will be live-streamed on Linda’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Linda Kay Schwalm was born on May 1, 1948, in Pierre, S.D., to Frank and Florine (Rhoades) Schwalm. She grew up on the family farm north of Midland in Haakon County. Linda attended Prairie Queen Country School in Haakon County and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre. After high school, Linda graduated from cosmetology school in Rapid City, S.D.
Linda ran her own beauty shop for a number of years, and in 1989 worked on the movie set of Dances With Wolves as a hairdresser. She also went on to work as a secretary and cleaning the school business office. She eventually went to work for and retired from Walmart in Pierre.
Linda married Philip Bowman on December 30, 1977, in Pierre, S.D. Together, they had 5 children.
In her spare time, Linda loved to read and spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Phil Bowman; her children Grasha Bowman, Lisa Stoltenburg, Michael Bowman, Daniel Bowman, and Melissa Gravatt, all of Pierre; grandchildren, Connor Gravatt, Cali Gravatt, Megan Bowman, Drew Bowman, Travis Bowman, and Trever Stoltenburg all of Pierre, and Ashton Pelletier of Fergus Falls, Minn.; great-grandchildren Dawson Campbell, Brianne Campbell, and Logan Stoltenburg all of Pierre; her sister Mary Scott; nephew Rich Gloe and niece Shannon Gloe; as well as her extended family Mike Schmidt, Zak Gravatt, Kyle Stoltenburg, Beverly Stoltenburg, Laura Bowman, Denise Bowman, and Kelly Stoltenburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Florine Schwalm.
Memorials may be directed to The Helmsley Center at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre, S.D.
