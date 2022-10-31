Linda Denke

Linda Denke

Linda Denke

Linda W. Denke, 98, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip, SD.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Denke, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 5
Service
Saturday, November 5, 2022
1:00PM
Faith Lutheran
714 N Grand Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load comments