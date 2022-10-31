Linda W. Denke, 98, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip, SD.
Linda was born near Tripp, SD to John and Emma (Ensminger) Friederich on August 4, 1924.
She married Victor Denke on July 7, 1946. Victor was in the Army and stationed in Okinawa and Linda moved to California and worked as a housekeeper until Victor was discharged from the military. They moved to a small ranch near Cottonwood, SD, in 1949 and also had a sheep ranch near Newell, SD, and a cattle ranch near Clear Lake, SD. They moved to Fort Pierre, SD, in 1968, and Linda worked at various jobs in Pierre and Fort Pierre until retiring from Avera St Mary’s hospital in 1992.
She is survived by her four daughters, Sue (Ken) Remington of Akron, CO, Betty (Mike) Stackpole of Littleton, CO, Janet (Wayne) Bates of Spearfish, SD, and Nelda (David) Eitreim of Battle Lake, MN, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, granddaughter Megan Lee, and all of her 6 sisters and 3 brothers.
A family led Celebration of Life will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, SD, on Saturday, November 5th, at 1 p.m. with memory sharing and fellowship beginning at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church and the Philip Health Services in Philip, SD.
To send flowers to the family of Linda Denke, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.