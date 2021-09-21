Linda Kay Davis Sep 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Kay DavisLinda Kay Davis, 70, of Rapid City, passed away on September 18th. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 24th, at 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Kay Davis Celebration Rapid City Funeral Home Pass Away Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 'Devious Licks' trend hits Pierre schools Pierre landlords push back on rental registration program Still going strong as Pierre couple preps for 67 years together Pierre School Board hears from former candidate on lunch period length Hughes County Court Report for Aug. 4-17 Hughes County Court Report for Aug. 4-17, cont. Pierre School Board catches glimpse of planned Buchanan Elementary expansion Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 13-14 Protesters march through Pierre to oppose Oceti Sakowin removal from social studies standards Pierre Police Blotter for Sept. 17-19 Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
