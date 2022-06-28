Linda Vevig
Linda Vevig, 66, passed away at her home in Draper surrounded by her loving family on June 27th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 1st at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre with burial at the Scotty Philip Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Linda Lee Fravel Vevig was born along side twin brother on November 20, 1955 to Clifford and Phyllis Fravel in Pierre, SD.
She attended Orton Country school where her mother taught her until the fourth grade in Mission Ridge until eighth grade graduation when she, her twin brother and Bill Myers began high school in Fort Pierre. In high school Linda was involved in track, basketball, rodeo club and cheerleading. She graduated in 1974.
In 1975 Linda married Randy. They worked for Raymond Shields east of Pierre where they resided until 1979 when they moved to the Sletto ranch near Draper until her death.
Linda’s most proud moments were when she and Randy welcomed their three children, Brandon, Lana and Beth. She worked various jobs throughout her life including the Hilltop Café as a waitress, school bus driver, deputy sheriff of Jones County, West central Electric, First National Bank of Murdo and currently for the State of South Dakota.
Her favorite time of the year was working cattle when everyone would come help and she would cook a large meal. She enjoyed softball for 25 years, taking her 11 grandkids along the creek to find valuables and taking them snake hunting and having picnics in the pasture.
Linda also thoroughly enjoyed pulling pranks as most of her coworkers and family can attest to. Therefore, Halloween was her favorite holiday, however her antics were not limited to the holiday. She practiced year around and was very good at it!
Linda will be missed by many, including her husband Randy of 47 years, her mother Phyllis at Mission Ridge, brothers Ron Fravel of Mission Ridge and Lynn (Mary Beth) Fravel of Fort Pierre, her sister Kathryn Stewart of Rapid City, brother-in-law Steve Vevig of Rapid City, children Brandon (Stephanie) of Draper, Lana of Fort Meade and Beth of Bellevue, NE.
Grandchildren Alyssa, Alex, Jayda, Hunter, LaBrian, Timber, Jett, Gunner, Sailor, Paisley and Blaze. Nieces and nephews who meant the world to her; Kevin, Martha, Melissa, Becky, Lacey, Ashley, Shawn, Lance and colin and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Greeting her in Heaven are her father, Clifford, mother-in-law, Faye, niece Kayla, great nephew Mathew, grandparents Tom and Florence (Pourier) Tibbitts and Glen and Martha (Larson) Fravel and a special friend Susie Rankin.
