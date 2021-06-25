Linda Zeller
Linda Zeller, 73, of Pierre, SD, passed away on June 16, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. Linda’s family will greet visitors Thursday, July 1, 2021, 6:00-7:00pm at Lutheran Memorial Church concluding with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. A Memorial Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Lutheran Memorial Church. A reception will follow at the Church. Pastor Tedd Rieke will officiate the ceremony. For those unable to attend in person, Linda’s Celebration of Life will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Linda was born to parents Robert Carrico and Violet (Hofer) Carrico, on August 15, 1947, in Redfield, SD. She graduated from Lead High School in 1965. She went on to study economics at South Dakota State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Linda met her husband Don Zeller in 1965 at SDSU. They were married on June 14, 1969, in Lead, SD. Together they raised three children: Heidi, Sherri, and Katie.
A vast majority of Linda’s professional career was with the State of South Dakota. She started in the Department of Social Services and in 1984 took a new position in the Department of Health working as the Finance Officer. She thoroughly enjoyed her career and sharing that knowledge with her daughters, including taking her daughters to the Legislative Session each year to observe the budgeting and legislative process. After 35+ years of service, she retired in 2008 and was honored with the Secretary's Award for Outstanding Contribution to Public Health.
Linda was her happiest when she was helping others. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, shopping trips, and traveling. Often times you would find her crocheting, quilting, or crafting. Her favorite times, however, were spent preparing for Christmas - from baking, to gifts, to planning family time. Linda enjoyed giving back, especially as a member of Lutheran Memorial Church. Over the years she served as a deacon, a Stephens Minister, a Sunday School Teacher, and volunteered in the office helping where needed.
Continuing with her passion for helping others she volunteered in many ways including Pierre/Ft. Pierre Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Capital Area Soccer Association and Massage Therapy Board among others. While her daughters were in school she had an impact on many young girls through the Girl Scouts organization as a troop leader.
Linda’s memory will be cherished by all, especially her husband Don; her three daughters: Heidi Zeller-Crawford (Glen) of Aberdeen, SD; Sherri Zeller (Bobby) of Key Largo, FL; Katie Murphy (Brad) of Denver, CO; seven grandchildren: Garrett and Claire Crawford; Jaxon Zeller-Thorson, Ashley, Savanna and Ben Hanson; and Memphis Murphy; three siblings: Philip Carrico (Pam) of Conde, SD; Maria Mason, Brookings, SD; and William (Linda) Carrico, Lead, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Carrico; mother Violet Carrico; brother David Carrico; father-in-law Charles Zeller; and mother-in-law Teresa Zeller.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pierre Senior Center or Pierre/Ft. Pierre Pantry. To share condolences online, visit Linda's obituary at www.feigumfh.com.
